MPD Arrests Porch Pirate After Package Theft Operation

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District have arrested a man after conducting an operation aimed at curbing package theft.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the Fifth District’s Crime Suppression Team (CST) deployed two decoy packages, each containing an AirTag, on the steps of a private residence in the 1500 block of Gales Street, Northeast. Both packages had the shipping labels and markings of a popular e-commerce company, and both were addressed to the Fifth District Commander.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., the suspect crossed onto private property, placed both packages in a large bag, and walked off. The officers then tracked the AirTags and apprehended the suspect.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 59-year-old Gregory Fogle, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for Theft II.

MPD would like to remind residents to take precautions when having packages delivered to their home. When possible, bring packages in as soon as they arrive. If you are out, ask a family member or trusted neighbor to hold on to your delivery until you get back.

For more safety information and tips, please visit our website: https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/general-safety