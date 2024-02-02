02 February 2024

About the telephone conversation between the heads of Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan

On February 2, 2024, a telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, and also stressed the need to enhance trade and economic partnership.

During the conversation, R.Meredov said that in connection with the accident at the thermal power plant in Bishkek, according to the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Turkmen side intends to provide humanitarian assistance in the form of supplies of liquefied gas to Kyrgyzstan.

The ministers agreed to maintain contacts between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries on a regular basis.