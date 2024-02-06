America’s Boating Channel to Celebrate First Anniversary at 2024 IBWSS with Safe Boating Video Fiesta

Safe Boating Video Fiesta IBWSS America's Boating Channel National Safe Boating Council

Gala Luncheon Ceremony Will Honor Top Boating Safety and Boater Education Videos

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) will be held April 8-11, 2024, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque, New Mexico, bringing together leaders in recreational boating safety from around the world to focus on thought leadership, collaboration, and industry excellence.

America’s Boating Channel will celebrate the first anniversary of its smart TV streaming services by recognizing excellence in safe boating and boater education videos during the Safe Boating Video Fiesta – a gala ceremony and luncheon being held at the 2024 IBWSS.

“We are excited to shine the spotlight on the high-quality boating education and entertainment content offered by America’s Boating Channel,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, the host organization for IBWSS. “America’s Boating Channel offers excellent video content produced by leading organizations within the boating industry.”

Federal and state agencies, marine law enforcement, parks services personnel, instructors, manufacturers, nonprofit representatives, and others committed to keeping recreational boating and water enthusiasts safe on the water are encouraged to attend IBWSS. Individual registration includes all-access to all sessions, networking opportunities, hands-on workshops, and the America’s Boating Channel Safe Boating Video Fiesta. Register at https://www.ibwss.org/register/.

America’s Boating Channel is the only full-time television destination exclusively for boaters — with boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres of TV programming. It is funded under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Watch America’s Boating Channel on smart TV app platforms Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, as well as online at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the National Safe Boating Council to mark the anniversary of our launch at IBWSS of America’s Boating Channel’s on-demand app and continuously playing television channel by recognizing the amazing contributions of our content provider partners,” said Marty Lafferty, grant project manager for America’s Boating Channel.

“We can’t wait to honor this past year’s best performing videos,” added Kathy Strachan, America's Boating Channel's vice president of smart TV. “Join us for the Safe Boating Video Fiesta for a fun celebration of our top content providers, plus prizes for the best dressed attendees in their most colorful attire!”

The International Boating and Water Safety Summit is hosted by the National Safe Boating Council, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard with support from At the Helm Training, America’s Boating Channel, BoatU.S. Foundation, and others. It is partially funded under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Reference to any specific commercial product, process, or service, or the use of any trade, firm or corporation name is for the information and convenience of the public, and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the U.S. Coast Guard. Learn more at https://www.ibwss.org.

About the National Safe Boating Council

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. Learn more at https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund. https://www.americasboatingchannel.com.

