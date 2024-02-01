Ruby Ruth & Mule Ranch + Brett McFarland Come to Wrangletown

Press release from Wrangletown Cider Company:

Ruby Ruth is a country super hero in the making. Their all original compositions, unmistakable stage presence and incredible voice make them one Humboldt’s hottest artists and one to keep your eye on. Their band Mule Ranch is equally impressive with an all star cast of some of Humboldt’s finest musicians. Musical extraordinaire Jesse Jonathan is playing bass. Country shredder, Rich Kearns on lead guitar and on percussion one the tastiest drummers in all the land, Mr. Surya Sardonicus!

As if all those musical masterminds weren’t enough, rising star Brett McFarland will be joining the aforementioned A listers. Making music from the heart and soul of Humboldt County, Brett sings for the community. After serving a 5 year federal prison sentence for growing cannabis, and refusing to implicate others, he is back home doing what he loves: making food, shelter, and music. Brett has opened for Blues Legend Mr. Earl Thomas, American troubadour, John Craigie, and both Herlong and Sheridan Federal Prison Yards. He will be joined by stand out stand up bassist Candace Wase and the one and only Surya Sardonicus on drums.

“When Ruby reached out and asked if I wanted to do the show with them it was a no-brainer! The chance open for Ruby Ruth and Mule Ranch on their premier headline show in the community was too good to pass up. Each of these musicians are truly incredible and I am so excited for the opportunity to share a stage with all of them. We are cooking up quite the show for ya’ll!” ~ Brett McFarland

“Music means finding beauty in every facet of life and sharing it with community. There is nothing I love more than the shared energetic connection between me and the audience. I am so proud of what my band and I have put together and all of the songs I have written to form this set. I can’t wait to share it with my community for the first time headlining with Mule Ranch!” ~ Ruby Ruth George