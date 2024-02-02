Submit Release
News Release - Fire - Jericho

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

   

CASE#: 24A1000771

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: A Troop – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 1, 2024 – Time of Call: 6:27 PM

LOCATION: 184 VT Route 15 Jericho, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

PROPERTY OWNER:

Peter Mutolo, 53

Jericho, VT

 

VICTIMS:

Brittany Cunningham, Age: 37

Jericho, VT

 

James See, 34

Jericho, VT

 

Shahriyar Sherkat, 49

Jericho, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 1, 2024, at approximately 6:27 PM the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on VT Route 15.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered fire coming from an enclosed porch at the rear of the structure.  Fire fighters were able to contain and suppress the fire to the downstairs apartment.  The upstairs apartment sustained minor smoke and water damage.      

 

As part of the fire chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event. 

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination.  Based on their investigation the fire was caused by smoking materials igniting nearby combustible materials.  The fire is considered accidental in nature. 

 

The basement apartment was heavily damaged by fire and smoke.  The second-floor apartment was impacted by smoke and water.  One firefighter sustained a burn injury during suppression efforts.  No one was injured during the fire or its suppression.  Damage to the property and contents is estimated to be in excess of $75,000.00.  All four tenants were displaced due to the fire event. 

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

 

 

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

 

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI

 

To request a report use the link below:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

