Even though “[i]mplied easements are not favored in the law,” the court holds that an easement must be recognized when there is “clear evidence” of a prior intent to allow a particular use, even when “the nature of the easement effectively precludes the property owners from making most practical uses of the easement area.”
You just read:
“Clear evidence” can support finding an implied easement
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.