Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,991 in the last 365 days.

Biden administration sides with state on gig worker law

(Subscription required) A 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals en banc panel is reconsidering a March ruling by a three-judge panel that ordered U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, an appointee of President Barack Obama, to consider subsequent legislation and a ballot initiative in Uber’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

You just read:

Biden administration sides with state on gig worker law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more