Listen Up, CBP Seizes Counterfeit Earbuds

LEWISTON, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Buffalo port of entry, Lewiston warehouse, seized wireless earphones for bearing counterfeit trademarks.

CBP officers inspected a shipment that contained 119 pairs of wireless earbuds. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, the earbuds were determined to be counterfeit based on their violation of protected configuration trademarks, and the merchandise was seized on February 1. Had the items been authentic, the total Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value would be approximately $15,350.

Counterfeit earbuds seized as an Intellectual Property Rights violation, in Lewiston, New York.

“This is another great example of the work our employees do to protect honest trade,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Counterfeit items defraud both the consumer and legitimate businesses. Our officers are committed to diligently working to protect our economy and the American consumer.”

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program. https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. It is also against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise and individual consumers may be liable for a fine even if they did not intend to import counterfeit and pirated merchandise.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation reporting tool provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

