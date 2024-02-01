Boil Order for Kimballton Residents

AUDUBON COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities with the the City of Kimballton in Audubon County are issuing a boiled water advisory for the community after pressure was lost to the distribution system from a water main break. Repairs are being made and the advisory will remain in place until bacteria lab samples have come back negative.

Customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Contact Kimballton city water operator Ryan Billheimer at (641) 740-1942 for more information.