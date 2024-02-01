Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,009 in the last 365 days.

Boil Order for Kimballton Residents

AUDUBON COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities with the the City of Kimballton in Audubon County are issuing a boiled water advisory for the community after pressure was lost to the distribution system from a water main break. Repairs are being made and the advisory will remain in place until bacteria lab samples have come back negative.

Customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Contact Kimballton city water operator Ryan Billheimer at (641) 740-1942 for more information. 

You just read:

Boil Order for Kimballton Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more