WVDOT, Career Services team kick off spring recruiting season

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) had 911 new hires in 2023, and hopes to top that in 2024, with dozens of college career fairs scheduled in the region this spring.

The WVDOT Career Services team will kick off its schedule on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at West Virginia University for a STEM Career Fair, talking to students about the rewarding careers offered at WVDOT.

“Each event is an opportunity for us to show how great our WVDOT is and all the different positions that we have available,” said Natalie Holcomb, Division Manager, Career Services. "We can show why we have not just a position for them but an actual career path.”

There is a wide variety of positions available at the WVDOT including engineering, accounting, legal, environmental, public relations, managerial, information technology, office assistants, equipment operators, and more.

