WVDOH, contracting partners fighting potholes during freeze and thaw cycles

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews and contracting partners are patching potholes around the region today, following last week’s freeze and thaw cycles.

The slow lane of Interstate 64 westbound, at milepost 17 just east of the 29th Street interchange in Cabell County, is closed today, Thursday, January 25, 2024, as Triton Construction repairs a large pothole.

The pothole being repaired today formed on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Crews repaired it with cold patching, but the continuous rainy weather caused the pothole to reform. WVDOH anticipates the lane to reopen by rush hour on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Two potholes that formed on I-64 eastbound, at milepost 45 in Putnam County, before 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, were repaired this morning.

Kokosing Construction repaired several potholes on US 52, off Exit 6 of I-64 in West Huntington on Thursday, January 25, 2024. WVDOH is evaluating long-term options for pothole repairs in that area.

Potholes form when water gets into cracks in a road surface and freezes, then thaws. Freezing and thawing makes small cracks into bigger cracks, and bigger cracks into potholes. Asphalt plants open in the spring, providing a permanent repair.

Salt used by WVDOH crews to clear the roads during snow removal and ice control also contributes to the formation of potholes. Salt water has additional volume compared to natural water when it freezes, applying more pressure underneath the roadway. WVDOH utilizes preservation treatments to seal up roadways, as sealing keeps the water from penetrating and causing defects to occur.

The WVDOH holds contractors accountable for maintaining passage through work zones when potholes occur in an area with a construction contract in place. On those roads, from the time a contract is initiated until the project is complete, WVDOH requires the contractor to make repairs immediately when issues arise. In other areas, WVDOH’s own crews evaluate potholes as they form through the winter. ​



​