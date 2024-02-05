Submit Release
Kedrion Selects PromptCare to Dispense Coagadex for Treatment of Factor X Deficiency

COAGADEX IS THE FIRST AND ONLY TREATMENT FOR FACTOR X DEFICIENCY

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, US, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PromptCare, a leader in specialty pharmacy and in-home and alternate-site infusion therapy, proudly announces that it has been selected by Kedrion Biopharma to dispense Coagadex, a limited-distribution therapy approved in 2015 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of factor X deficiency.

Coagadex is the first and only FDA-approved therapy to treat hereditary factor X deficiency and is the only factor X concentrate available worldwide.

"We are thrilled to bring the PromptCare brand of high-touch service to patients with factor X deficiency,” says Paul Jardina, CEO of PromptCare. “This product is a game-changer in factor X-deficient patients’ lives."

PromptCare is a nationally recognized leader in delivering specialty pharmacy and nursing services to people with bleeding disorders and other chronic, rare genetic conditions. PromptCare’s certified pharmacists and nurses specialize in customized infusion therapy, in-home nursing care, and on-site clinical treatments for adult and pediatric patients nationwide. PromptCare emphasizes comprehensive patient support programs, self-infusion education, financial assistance, accessibility, and ongoing monitoring to ensure patients receive meaningful resources to meet their therapy goals.

Learn more about Coagadex.

About PromptCare
PromptCare is a leading national provider of in-home and alternate-site infusion therapies and high-tech, hands-on respiratory services. With nearly 40 years of providing compassionate clinical care to patients with chronic and complex health conditions, PromptCare holds accreditations from URAC and ACHC. The company's pharmacists, respiratory therapists, nurses, and dietitians treat patients across the United States. For more information, please visit promptcare.com.

