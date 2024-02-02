Submit Release
NAVISTAR DEFENSE DOWN SELECTED FOR U.S. MARINE CORPS MEDIUM TACTICAL TRUCK (MTT) PROTOTYPE PROGRAM

The Navistar Defense MTT offering is based on its ATLAS® vehicle.

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navistar Defense, LLC (Navistar Defense) today announced an award from the Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) for the Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) prototype program. The Navistar Defense offering is based on its ATLAS® vehicle, which is a highly common, scalable, and modular platform that can handle the full spectrum of mission roles.

“Navistar Defense is appreciative of the U.S. Marine Corps for allowing us the opportunity to participate in the MTT program,” said Ted Wright, chief executive officer, Navistar Defense. “Our ATLAS platform proposed for the MTT program is the right vehicle because it supports the Marine Corps’ Force Design plan by modernizing equipment in a fiscally responsible way.”

“The ATLAS family of vehicles is based on proven and evolved technological features that provide a solid threshold base of requirements including mobility, fuel economy, and transportability,” said Michael Gray, chief growth officer, Navistar Defense. “ATLAS combines common militarized platforms with advanced commercial technologies, resulting in superior capabilities at a lower cost.”

The MTT prototyping program will inform the Marine Corps’ requirements for the MTT, the replacement for the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) platform, which includes cargo, dump, wrecker, tractor, and resupply variants. The prototype build and test phase will focus on two cargo variants with 10-foot and 20-foot cargo beds. The prototypes will be delivered for test by December 2025.
About Navistar Defense
Headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., Navistar Defense manufactures and sustains tactical wheeled and commercial off-the-shelf military vehicles and adjacent battlefield systems for the U.S. government and NATO allies and provides contract manufacturing services at its facility in West Point, Mississippi. Additional information is available at www.NavistarDefense.com.

