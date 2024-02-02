Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,555 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, January 29, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, January 29 includes the following: 

Monday, January 29 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Governor's Economic Summit: Advancing the Future Now, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, January 29 at 1:45 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference following the Governor's Economic Summit: Advancing the Future Now, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Carolina A, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, January 29, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more