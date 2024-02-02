Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Wednesday, January 31, includes the following: 

Wednesday, January 31 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the South Carolina Beach Advocates Annual Meeting, 21 Main Events at North Beach, 719 North Beach Boulevard suite 7, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, January 31 at 11:20 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to a University of South Carolina Upstate class, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Room 117, USC Upstate, 800 University Way, Spartanburg, S.C.

Wednesday, January 31 at 2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners’ Academy Legislative Day, Palmetto Club, 1231 Sumter Street, Columbia, S.C.

