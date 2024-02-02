Statement from Governor Henry McMaster on Senate Passage of H. 3594

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the South Carolina Senate's passage of H. 3594, Constitutional Carry:

"Today, the South Carolina Senate took a huge step toward closing the 'revolving door' on career repeat criminals. Stricter increased penalties for repeat illegal gun use and possession will keep these criminals behind bars instead of shooting up our streets with impunity. It was a collaborative and cooperative effort by the Senate. My hope is that the House will concur with their improvements and send it to my desk immediately so we can begin saving lives."