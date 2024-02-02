Barber Farm Rd, Jericho
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Williston
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Barber Farm Rd in Jericho between the area of Browns Trace Rd and Fitzsimonds Rd will be shut down due to an ongoing motor vehicle incident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173