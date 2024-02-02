UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol to Hold Press Conference Discussing Line of Duty Death of Trooper Zachary Fink

February 2, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.– The Florida Highway Patrol is holding a press conference this morning at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie, Florida beginning at 10 a.m. to discuss the line of duty death of Trooper Zachary Fink.

See Details Below:

Location: Christ Fellowship Church

Address: 10250 SW Village Parkway, Port St. Lucie 34897

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Media should arrive at 9:30 a.m. The press conference will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. with Executive Director Dave Kerner and FHP Colonel Gary Howze II providing additional information.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.