UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol to Hold Press Conference Discussing Line of Duty Death of Trooper Zachary Fink

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA.– The Florida Highway Patrol is holding a press conference this morning at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie, Florida beginning at 10 a.m. to discuss the line of duty death of Trooper Zachary Fink.

Location: Christ Fellowship Church

Address: 10250 SW Village Parkway, Port St. Lucie 34897

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Media should arrive at 9:30 a.m. The press conference will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. with Executive Director Dave Kerner and FHP Colonel Gary Howze II providing additional information.

