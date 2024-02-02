The Macao Polytechnic University “Nursing Assistant Training Course” is now open for registration

MACAU, February 2 - In order to help Macao’s health care industry train professionals and respond to social and institutional development needs, the Centre for Continuing Education of the Macao Polytechnic University will launch the second "Nursing Assistant Training Course" this year to continue to provide training for those who are interested in joining the health care profession. The course has received support from the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR Government. The briefing session was held recently, provided an in-depth understanding of the course objectives, teaching arrangements, etc., and attracted more than one hundred attendees who are from the industry or are interested to enrol in the course.

At the briefing session, Ms. Maggie Hau, Acting Director of the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University, said that in order to respond to the needs of Macao medical care institutions, to train up nursing assistants, to improve the knowledge and skills of caregivers , the University will launch the second "Nurse Assistant Training Course" this year to continue to provide training for those who are interested in joining the health care profession.

Dr. Bernice Lam Nogueira, Associate Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports of the Macao Polytechnic University, said that the "Nursing Assistant Training Course" contributes to the construction of a "people-centred" high-quality medical service system. Dr. Cymon Chan, Associate Professor of the Faculty, presented the academic programme of the course. The course will cover biology and basic life sciences, health and medical nursing concepts, nursing practices and principles, introduction to specialist nursing, professional nursing concepts and practices, medical nursing behaviour and sociology, information technology in the medical field, and other professional knowledge and skills training. In addition, it includes the cultivation of personal and professional talents such as communication skills, quality and safety, and so on. Attendees at the briefing session also visited the teaching and laboratory facilities of the training course.

The "Nursing Assistant Training Course" is now open for registration until February 28, 2024.Qualified applicants will be required to attend a selection interview and admission to the course will be based on overall assessment. To enquire about course information and register for the course, please call 87950707, 87950832 or 87950750.