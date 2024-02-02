Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,682 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Sri Lanka

02 February 2024

153

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Sri Lanka

On February 1, 2024, at the Presidential Palace in Colombo, an official ceremony was held to present Sh.Geldynazarov’s credentials to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (with residence in New Delhi).

As part of the award ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes to the President of the Republic of Sri Lanka on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, President R.Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude for the warm words of greeting and conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of Turkmenistan, as well as to the Turkmen people.

During the brief conversation, it was emphasized that the countries have favorable opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan is a friendly and reliable partner for Sri Lanka in the Central Asian region.

You just read:

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Sri Lanka

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more