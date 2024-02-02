02 February 2024

153

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Sri Lanka

On February 1, 2024, at the Presidential Palace in Colombo, an official ceremony was held to present Sh.Geldynazarov’s credentials to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (with residence in New Delhi).

As part of the award ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes to the President of the Republic of Sri Lanka on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, President R.Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude for the warm words of greeting and conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of Turkmenistan, as well as to the Turkmen people.

During the brief conversation, it was emphasized that the countries have favorable opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation. In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan is a friendly and reliable partner for Sri Lanka in the Central Asian region.