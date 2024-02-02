Submit Release
Director Lorkowski in Moldova: 5th EU-MD Energy Dialogue, and Moldova's 2023 Report

Artur Lorkowski, the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, embarked on a visit to Moldova to participate in the fifth High-Level Energy Dialogue between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova. The dialogue primarily focused on key energy issues, such as ensuring security of supply for the upcoming winters, promoting the development of renewable energy sources, and enhancing energy efficiency. Furthermore, discussions centered around vital reforms in the electricity, gas, and renewable energy sectors, with a particular emphasis on aligning Moldova's energy regulations with EU standards in light of the enlargement process.

During his visit, Director Lorkowski also presented an overview of Moldova's performance in the Energy Community Secretariat's 2023 Implementation Report  to the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Economy, Budget, and Finances, as well as the Environment, Climate, and Green Transition Committee.

In addition to these engagements, Director Lorkowski held bilateral meetings with various stakeholders, including government officials and representatives from international organizations. A press conference was also conducted, where he shared insights alongside Mr. Radu Marian, Chair of the Parliament's Energy Standing Committee.

