Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Opens Spring Application for Teaching and Learning Technology Grant #TeachWithTech

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) is pleased to announce the release of the spring application of the #TeachWithTech grant. This grant is available to all MLTI school districts to provide supplemental technology and related professional learning to support innovative teaching and learning with technology. This program aims to provide funding opportunities to educators who want to bring technology into their schools in ways that are innovative, impactful, and intriguing.

A few examples of eligible technology include:

3D Printing

Video Production Equipment

Audio / Podcasting Equipment

Robotics & Coding Kits

Drones

Digital Microscopes & Doc Cameras

Specialized cameras (GoPro, 360, etc.)

And so much more!

This grant is designed to offer supplemental technology that is not already provided through the MLTI program; device applications will not be considered. Instead, districts are encouraged to think about innovative learning through technology and submit an application to invest in technology that will create transformative learning experiences for students and supplement the devices already provided through MLTI.

Priority will be given to applicants who:

Focus on the greatest student impact.

Serve socioeconomically disadvantaged school districts.

Prioritize student populations traditionally underrepresented in technology.

Demonstrate a commitment to pursuing high-quality teaching and learning through technology.

Show a commitment to effective implementation and long-term success.

We’ve streamlined the application and reporting process to create more ease every step of the way. Applications will be reviewed as they come in and awardees will be notified once the evaluation is complete.

Interested, but not sure where to start? Register for a Q&A session, check out our FAQ, and connect with the Maine DOE’s Learning Through Technology team to learn more.

Register for a Q&A session via the links in the “Important Dates” section below.

Important Dates

Friday, January 30 th ; Application Window Opens

; Application Window Opens Tuesday, February 13 th , 2024, 3pm; Q&A Session #1

, 2024, 3pm; Q&A Session #1 Thursday, February 29 th , 2024, 8am; Q&A Session #2

, 2024, 8am; Q&A Session #2 Tuesday March 12 th , 2024, 3:00pm; Q&A Session #3

, 2024, 3:00pm; Q&A Session #3 Friday, April 30 th , 2024; Application Window Closes

, 2024; Application Window Closes July 1st, 2024; Grant Awardees Contract Begin

Click here to access the #TeachWithTech FAQ.

Click here to review the application and apply!

Have questions? Want more information? Contact the Learning Through Technology team at doe-ltt@maine.gov