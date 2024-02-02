Church of Nigeria Suspends ADOTT area bishop for contumacy

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Rev’d Dr. Henry C. Ndukuba has approved the suspension of the Rt. Rev’d Olukayode Adebogun as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (in both his erstwhile role as a Bishop of ADOTT and as the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada), pending an immediate full investigation into his conduct and willful disobedience to the authority of the Primate generally, and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) with immediate effect.

This suspension is by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) acting pursuant to its inherent powers in the Constitution and Canons (Canon XVI 1 paragraphs (g) and (h) of the Constitution and Canons) to suspend any consecrated Bishop whether serving in Nigeria or outside Nigeria in relation to breaches of the said Constitution and Canons.

The suspension refer to the series of utterances and actions attributed to Bishop Adebogun since the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (CON) held at Nnewi from 12 to 16 September 2023, which seeks to undermine the authority and lawful directives of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and Canada generally, with regard to decisions lawfully taken by the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

Bishop Nathan Kanu, the Coordinating Bishop of CONNAM is to take over all responsibilities as a Bishop of the Church in North America pending the assignment of a Canon Missioner Area to superintend Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada pending investigation into Bishop Adebogun’s conduct as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

Korede Akintunde

CoN Communication Officer

30/01/2024

