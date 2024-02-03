Global Hospitality Buildings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Hospitality Buildings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Hospitality Buildings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hospitality buildings market size is predicted to reach $95.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.
The growth in the hospitality buildings market is due to the exponential growth of the travel and tourism industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest hospitality buildings market share. Major players in the hospitality buildings market include Turner Construction Company, AECOM, Balfour Beatty Construction, STO Building Group, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.
Hospitality Buildings Market Segments
By Hotel Type: Business Or Commercial Hotels, Boutique Hotels, Resort Hotels, Casino Hotels, Transit Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Hotels, Other Types
By Price Level: Luxury, Upscale, Midscale, Economy
By Room Capacity: Small, Medium, Large, Mega
By Business Model: Individual, Chain
By Geography: The global hospitality buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hospitality buildings refer to an architecture that deals with the construction of structures and buildings like hotels and restaurants. They are created with the goal of giving each visitor a satisfying experience while they are at the hotel or restaurant.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Hospitality Buildings Market Characteristics
3. Hospitality Buildings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Hospitality Buildings Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Hospitality Buildings Market Size And Growth
……
27. Hospitality Buildings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Hospitality Buildings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
