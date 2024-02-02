St. Albans Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000625
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 1, 2024, at approximately 2219 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Rd, Highgate VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 1, 2024, at approximately 2257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a domestic assault in the location of Brosseau Rd in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed that Noah Bjornson committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a family or household member, and that the offense was committed in the presence of children. Bjornson was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Bjornson will be arraigned at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 02/02/2024 at approximately 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/24 1300hrs