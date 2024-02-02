St. Albans Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000625

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 1, 2024, at approximately 2219 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brosseau Rd, Highgate VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Noah Bjornson

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 1, 2024, at approximately 2257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a domestic assault in the location of Brosseau Rd in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed that Noah Bjornson committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a family or household member, and that the offense was committed in the presence of children. Bjornson was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Bjornson will be arraigned at Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 02/02/2024 at approximately 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/24 1300hrs