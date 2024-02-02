Nine O’Clock Service leader facing 34 charges of sexual assault

Priest summonsed over multiple non-recent sexual offences in Sheffield

A priest has been summonsed to court to face multiple counts of non-recent sexual offences against former members of a church congregation in Sheffield.

The Rev Christopher Brain, who led an Evangelical movement called the Nine O’Clock Service in the city between 1986 and 1995, faces a total of 34 charges in relation to 11 victims.

The Nine O’Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas’s Church in Crookes, before later moving to Ponds Forge in the city centre. The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement.

Brain, now 66, of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, is facing one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1995. He has been summonsed to attend Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.

Chief Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield, District Commander for Sheffield, said: “These charges follow a complex and wide-ranging investigation into events dating back 30 or more years.

“The police investigation was launched in 2020, when a number of victims came forward to report the allegations to us. Since this time, an investigation team has been working hard to build up a full picture of what is reported to have happened.

“We understand this is a concerning case and one which will have an impact upon individuals and communities. We will continue to provide appropriate support and updates to those involved.”

As the investigation continues, we are appealing for any further potential victims or witnesses who may not yet have spoken to police to come forward. You can pass information to us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/174466/19 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

A woman previously arrested in connection to the case remains under investigation.