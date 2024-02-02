James Baldwin Documentary “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” Now Playing At NYC’S Film Forum

Clockwise from left - Pat Hartley, Dick Fontaine, James Baldwin, Smokey Fontaine (son of Hartley and Fontaine)

The newly restored 1982 film will come to theaters across the country in February 2024

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Currently screening at the Film Forum in New York City until Thursday, February 8th, 2024, the documentary, “ I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE ” (first released in 1982), captures the life and mission of noted author and civil rights leader, the late James Baldwin. Known for his landmark novels, “Go Tell It On The Mountain”, “The Fire Next Time” and “Giovanni’s Room”, as well as being a fierce champion within the Civil Rights Movement. Baldwin returned to the very historic locations in America where the fight for civil rights during the 1950’s and 1960’s were at an all time high. This meant visiting areas in the South, where Baldwin proclaimed in the past he would never return.“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” was directed and produced in 1982 by Pat Hartley and her late husband, Dick Fontaine – owners of Grapevine Productions. Upon its original release, the film received excellent reviews. This re-release of the documentary was restored and remastered in 4K.The documentary features appearances from many of Baldwin’s contemporaries and friends, including writers Amiri Baraka, Chinua Achebe, Sterling Brown, and Civil Rights titans Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, David Dennis and Oretha Castle Haley. The acclaimed writer Baldwin engages in solid, in-depth conversations with his colleagues, regarding what was accomplished during the Civil Rights Movement as well as what has yet to be achieved.Film co-director/co-producer Pat Hartley Is available for interviews. For inquiries, contact Double XXposure Media – angelo@dxxnyc.comFor showtimes of HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE at NYC’s Film Forum until Thursday, February 8th, 2024,go to https://filmforum.org/film/i-heard-it-through-the-grapevine-baldwin I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE will travel across North America during the month of February. The venues and dates are as follows2/3 - Beverly Theater, Las Vegas2/8 - TIFF, Toronto2/10 - Portland Maine Museum of Art2/16 - AFI Silver, Silver Spring, MD.2/17 - Weeksville Heritage Center, Brooklyn - Pat Hartley in person2/17- Time & Space Limited, Hudson, NY2/19 - Pacific Film Archive, Berkeley2/21- Roxie Theater, San Francisco2/21 - Smith Rafael Film Center, San Rafael2/28 - Lightbox Film Center, Philadelphia - Pat Hartley in personFor more information go to - http://www.thefilmdesk.com The documentary is available for screenings and film festivals. For booking inquiries, please contact The Film Desk - info@thefilmdesk.com

Trailer for I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE