Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting applications for 2024 Conservation Achievement Scholarships

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois high school seniors are encouraged to apply by March 3 for the 2024 Conservation Achievement Scholarship, sponsored by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF).


The ICF annually awards scholarships to outstanding seniors who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state's natural resources.


Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.


"The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarship program rewards high school students interested in conservation stewardship with an eye toward encouraging them to focus their studies on enhancing and protecting our natural resources," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, chair of the ICF Board of Directors and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.


The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 3. Detailed instructions and the 2024 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org.


Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or info@ilconservation.org for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

