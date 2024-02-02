Visitor Satisfaction Survey Consultation to boost North Tarawa Accommodation Experience

As part of targeted efforts to elevate visitor experiences, a Visitor Satisfaction Survey (VSS) consultation was held on January 25, 2024, at the Ocean View Hotel in North Tarawa. Organized by the Research and Statistics Division within the Tourism Authority of Kiribati (TAK), this one-day event aimed at introducing accommodation providers to the importance of the Visitor Satisfaction Survey (VSS) and how it can assist them in enhancing the visitor satisfaction and experience.

The initiative holds significant relevance for North Tarawa, home to 12 accommodation properties, the highest number of establishments by region. The VSS consultation emerged as a strategic effort to capture visitor feedback on accommodation facilities, amenities, and overall satisfaction, providing valuable insights for continued improvement.

The consultation marked a new milestone as TAK extends support for incorporating the views of visitors based on outer island experiences. Additionally, it pioneered the first online survey to include outer island visitor accommodations, demonstrating a commitment to embracing technology for data collection.

Nine accommodation providers from North Tarawa participated in the consultation, namely the Tabon Te Keekee Ecolodge, Tabiang Resort, Uaai Island Getaway, Beaconarara Resort, Ocean View Hotel, Moturerei Guesthouse, Tarabuka Hideaway, Buariki Paradise, and Nemat Resort. The Japan International Cooperation Agency generously funded this one-day event.

During the consultation, two methods for capturing visitor feedback were discussed. Firstly, visitors would be provided with QR codes shared via flyers, facilitating easy access to the survey before they check-out. Secondly, the Research and Statistics team at TAK would collect the email addresses of visitors from accommodation providers for disseminating the survey link to them.

To ensure transparency and accountability in the process, the results of the surveys will be compiled and distributed quarterly to all accommodation providers by the Research and Statistics Division.

The sustainability aspect of the VSS has surfaced as a crucial consideration. Results based on past VSS suggested that certain hotels in North Tarawa should implement waste management strategies, specifically adopting a recycling system to separate organic and non-organic waste.

Furthermore, the VSS results have highlighted areas requiring improvement such as the need for cultural inclusion. The consultation provided the opportunity to respond to this by encouraging cultural revival, emphasizing traditional entertainment and a greater variety of local cuisine. This proactive approach ensures compliance, attracts more visitors, and ultimately leads to increased income for the accommodations.

The renewed approach to VSS marks a significant step forward in ensuring that tourism operators take ownership of their role in understanding visitor needs, committing to enhancing visitor experience which will in turn generate socio-economic, cultural and environmental benefits for the business and country in the future.

Photo Credit: Tourism Authority of Kiribati

Source: Tourism Authority of Kiribati