Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward features Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration in Race for Inclusion on NBC.

Tune in to learn the importance of inclusion on the playground on Saturday, February 3rd at 6:00AM PST (check local listings for time).

It was really awesome that Hux helped build the basketball court. It made me feel like I was, well, included.”
— Zach Harrell, age 10

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the “Race for Inclusion” episode of Play It Forward, we see Jet, Cheese, and Hotshot from the Harlem Globetrotters visit Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s inclusive playground in Griffith Park, Los Angeles. They learn the power of inclusion through kids of ALL abilities as they shoot hoops at the Bankshot Basketball Court.

The Globies chat with Co-Founder, Scott Williams (Executive Producer, “NCIS”), Hux and Eze Schupfer (Teens for Social Inclusion), Zach Harrell (the inspiration behind the Bankshot Basketball Court), and children participating in the Together, We Are Able Education Program.

About Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration: In its 27th year, Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration is an international organization that creates play, dignity and social equity for children with disabilities through the creation of inclusive playgrounds and education programs that unite children of all abilities. Inclusion Matters has opened 80 inclusive playgrounds on 5 continents. Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration partners with communities throughout the world to create inclusive playgrounds and education programs. In addition to their education and family inclusion programs, they have trained thousands of educators, parents, and organizations to facilitate inclusion across the world. Their training curriculum is in 67 countries.

