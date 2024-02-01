Submit Release
Learn about fly tying at Feb. 13 MDC program in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – When it comes to fly fishing, some people get as much enjoyment in making their own lures as they do in using those lures to catch fish.

If you have become interested in fly fishing and want to get information about tying your own flies, register for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learn to Fish: Intro to Fly Tying.” This free program will be Feb. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. The program is a cooperative effort of MDC and the Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma (MAKO) Fly Fishers and is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197675

At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith and MAKO anglers will discuss the basics of fly tying and participants will get to tie a Wooly Bugger, which is common and widely used fly. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own vice and tools.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

