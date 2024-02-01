Derby Barracks Arrest/Domestic Assault/Orleans
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5000525
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/30/24 at approximately 0745 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tabarreon Burris
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/30/24, at approximately 0745 hours, the State Police received a report of an alleged assault that had occurred on Maple Street in the village of Orleans. The State Police arrived at the scene and later interviewed all parties involved. The State Police located Tabarreon Burris in the town of Johnson and arrested him for the crime of Domestic Assault. The State Police transported Burris to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and Burris was cited to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/31/24 at 1445 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.