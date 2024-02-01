Submit Release
Derby Barracks Arrest/Domestic Assault/Orleans

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5000525

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                        

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/30/24 at approximately 0745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tabarreon Burris                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/30/24, at approximately 0745 hours, the State Police received a report of an alleged assault that had occurred on Maple Street in the village of Orleans. The State Police arrived at the scene and later interviewed all parties involved. The State Police located Tabarreon Burris in the town of Johnson and arrested him for the crime of Domestic Assault. The State Police transported Burris to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and Burris was cited to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/31/24 at 1445 hours     

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA 

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

