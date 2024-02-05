Genix Holdings Acquires PA-based Wright Traffic Control, Significantly Growing Footprint Across Midwest, Mid-Atlantic

Deal is latest of several, significantly growing Genix's traffic control operations in United States.

We are extremely excited with the acquisition of Wright and continuing our work (of) integrating technology into a traditional industry that has been slow to adopt it” — Mark Goldhar, CEO, Genix

BEAVER FALLS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Canadian investment firm Genix Holdings announced it has acquired Pennsylvania-based Wright Traffic Control. Genix Holdings entered a definitive agreement to officially acquire the traffic control company and continue building their place as a leading integrated traffic safety services provider in the eastern United States and beyond. Located in Beaver Falls, PA, Wright Traffic Control marks the largest acquisition to date for Genix, following a series of purchases in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Mexico. The acquisition was negotiated by Lazear Capital out of their Columbus, Ohio office.

“We are extremely excited with the acquisition of Wright and continuing our work (of) integrating technology into a traditional industry that has been slow to adopt it,” says Mark Goldhar, CEO of Genix Holdings. “By continuing this work we will make road construction safer for all stakeholders, while helping make our clients’ operations more efficient.”

Wright Traffic Control is a leading provider of unionized traffic control services with operations spread across the US. The Wright family’s businesses have been servicing the utility industry for over 48 years and this transaction strengthens Wright’s operations in traffic control.

“Traffic control has been done the same way for 50 years and we feel it is time to become a change agent in this industry,” says Wright Traffic President, Luke Wright. “By teaming up with Genix and the new technology they bring to this space, we can reduce the lives put at risk and will make the roads safer for our people, our clients, and drivers.”

About Genix Holdings: Genix Holdings is a Canadian private investment firm specializing in entrepreneurship, finance, and leadership. Genix holding has a team of committed entrepreneurs with diverse skill sets across various intersecting industries. This team provides business owners with a unique alternative to traditional exit options.

About Wright Traffic Control: Wright Traffic Control is a leading provider of unionized traffic control services with operations spread across the US. The Wright family’s businesses have been servicing the utility industry for over 48 years.