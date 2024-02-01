Basics of the Modern Sporting Rifle class to be held at MDC Henges Shooting Range Feb. 7

Body

EUREKA, Mo.— Modern sporting and AR style rifles have become very popular with firearm enthusiasts. Many people are starting to hunt with them as well. While capable tools in knowledgeable hands, these new rifles also present a few unique challenges that responsible shooters will want to master.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Basics of the Modern Sporting Rifle class Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka.

This course is designed to provide beginners a hands-on introduction to the safe handling and proper orientation to modern sporting rifle shooting. The class includes both a classroom portion and live fire time on Henge’s rifle range.

Students will learn rules for safe gun handling at home, in the field and on the range. Topics the class will explore include rifle actions, parts and operation, ammunition, shooting fundamentals, and cleaning the rifle. The course will also include ideas for continued opportunities for developing rifle skills.

Students will need to bring their own modern rifles; however, MDC will supply ammunition for the live fire portion.

The skills learned in the class will help enable users to leverage an AR style rifle as a safe and effective hunting tool.

Basics of the Modern Sporting Rifle is a free program open to ages 18 years and up, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hb.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.