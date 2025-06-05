Rifle/pistol area at MDC's Andy Dalton Range will close for part of the week beginning June 11

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Beginning Wednesday, June 11, the rifle/pistol range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County will be closed to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays so needed maintenance can be done on these areas. This closure will run through July.

It should be noted that this temporary schedule change is only a partial closure; Dalton’s rifle/pistol range will still be available for public use on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during normal range hours. This temporary closure of the rifle/pistol area will not affect the other parts of the Dalton Range. The shotgun area, archery area, and classroom will remain open and adhere to normal Dalton Range hours. The range’s summer hours are:

Monday and Tuesday – closed to the public

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday – 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Dalton’s shotgun area includes a patterning area and trap, skeet, and five-stand sporting clays fields. Dalton’s archery opportunities consist of a 3-D shooting and a static range. Programs are also held in the Dalton Range’s 50-seat classroom facility. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts can call 417-742-4361.