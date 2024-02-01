"BROTHERS IN ARMS," WINS BEST FILM AT LANNEFF & EARNS BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY AT 2023 SWEDISH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

ORIGINAL FEATURE SCREENPLAY FOR ACQUISITION & DEVELOPMENT PARTNERING

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the multiple accolades of its award-winning short film “Brothers In Arms,” Annabill Artist Productions aims to capitalize on the global recognition it has received. Based on an original feature screenplay, the intended feature film property is now out to industry, seeking acquisition, development partnering, and financing opportunities.

Last year was a banner year for “Brothers in Arms,” the short film was honored with a Best Film Award at LANNEFF after a Best Cinematography Award at Swedish International Film Festival, and nominated for Best International Short Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Jordan Charles. It was most recently nominated for Best Thriller/Action Film at Golden Gate International Film Festival, and recognized as an Official Selection at both Hollywood ShortsFest and Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival.

The finalized screenplay represents a sophisticated crime saga, drawing inspiration from films like "Heat," "The Departed," and "No Country For Old Men." Its cinematic vision, characterized by a compelling narrative and a focus on strong casting, anticipates broad international appeal and positioning as a prestige title.

Actor-producer Jordan Charles wrote the original feature story on spec, then self-financed the short film as executive producer, co-director, and lead actor, hiring 130 cast and crew in the effort. Like multi-hyphenates before him, Charles catalyzed powerful storytelling and acting to exact a compelling drama, drawing on the influence of peers like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Donald Glover, and Greta Gerwig.

“There are many challenges to original stories gaining development, so I stopped waiting for doors to open, and instead followed the path taken by other actor-writers I respected like Affleck and Damon to guide me,” said filmmaker and star Charles. “There’s strength in believing in your voice. We’re setting out to create a seminal feature crime drama that will entertain and resonate with international audiences on a profound, heartfelt level.”

First screened at AFM, the project’s buzz continues heading into its European Film Market premiere on February 21, 2024 in Berlin. High sentiment for the feature film’s development has endured with audiences. “I would love to see what Charles can accomplish with a longer runtime and a more substantial budget,” said Chris Jones of Overly Honest Movie Reviews. “Seeing how well this short film was done was awe-inspiring, so I have incredibly high hopes to see what he could do with more.”

Next up for Annabill Artist Productions: Charles, who is Founding Producer, has four finished feature film screenplays in the pipeline as acting vehicles, ready for development talks, including a mystery drama-thriller concerning the polarizing migrant crisis, and an epic adventure surrounding a secret artifact in the mold of Indiana Jones and National Treasure. Both projects are in early development, likely to follow the nearing feature development of the “Brothers In Arms” feature film.

For more information about “Brothers in Arms” visit: www.watchbrothersinarms.com.

# # #



Interested parties are invited to contact Annabill Artist Productions to watch the award-winning short film, and request for the feature film screenplay.

About Annabill Artist Productions

Annabill Artist Productions is a Los Angeles-based production company that originates its own feature film content with original screenplay material, for acquisition and development partnering. Jordan Charles is Founder & Principal, having created the company in 2020 to produce original, thought-provoking feature films to spur dialogue and diverse engagement.

For more: www.annabillentertainment.com.

About Jordan Charles

A long-standing SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity actor, Jordan Charles is the Founding Producer of Annabill Artist Productions. A Forty Under 40 recipient, he is an award-nominated, multi-year Meisner actor, with 13 independent film lead roles and stage performances to date.

For inquiries: www.actorjordancharles.com.

The Origin of “Brothers in Arms”

Actor Jordan Charles has dedicated more than half a decade to develop “Brothers in Arms” as an original feature film. The completed short film “Brothers in Arms” stands on its own as a self-contained narrative, and introduces the broader story world, characters, and life-altering conflicts that serve as origin for the eventual feature film narrative.

Motivated by personal experiences of family division in his own diverse immigrant heritage, Jordan created “Brothers in Arms” to resonate with audiences by exploring the familiar themes of family, its fracturing due to trauma, and the bonds of marginalized individuals who mirror our complex and ever-evolving world. Alongside fellow producer Courtney King and co-director Ibrahim Nada and cinematographer Arran Alps, Jordan carefully assembled a cast and crew of emerging talents and seasoned professionals driven by a shared passion for gritty and authentic feature filmmaking. After years of hard work, Jordan and his team take immense pride in presenting this short film-to-feature film project, born from a production team representing a multitude of countries, with numerous minorities and women leading various departments.

# # #

