"Retire Secure" by Attorney/CPA James Lange: A Vital Resource for Parents of a Child with a Disability

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned CPA and Attorney James "Jim" Lange has released a groundbreaking book titled "Retire Secure for Parents of a Child with a Disability," which provides invaluable insights and guidance for parents navigating the complex terrain of financial planning for a child with a disability.

In "Retire Secure," Jim Lange draws on his extensive expertise and personal experience to deliver a comprehensive guide tailored to the unique challenges faced by parents of children with disabilities. The book has garnered critical acclaim for its practical approach and timely advice.

One of the distinguishing factors of "Retire Secure" is the author's firsthand experience in dealing with the intricate aspects of financial planning for a child with a disability. Lange's insights are rooted in professional knowledge and the emotional and practical realities families face in similar situations.

The book has been hailed as a long-overdue resource, filling a crucial gap in the literature on financial planning for families with special needs. Critics and readers alike commend Lange for his ability to break down complex concepts into accessible, actionable steps.

Jim Lange's "Retire Secure" is a game-changer for parents of children with disabilities. The author has been there and done that regarding serious financial planning for such children.

- Practical Strategies: The book provides practical, real-world strategies for securing a child's financial future with a disability.

- Personalized Insights: Drawing on personal experience, Lange offers insights beyond traditional financial advice, addressing the unique needs and challenges of families with special needs.

- Accessible Language: Lange avoids jargon and presents information in a clear, accessible language, making it easy for readers to implement the suggested strategies.

- Comprehensive Coverage: From estate planning to government benefits, "Retire Secure" covers a wide range of topics essential for parents seeking to create a secure financial foundation for their children.

"Retire Secure for Parents of a Child with a Disability" is available now at major bookstores and online retailers.

Jim Lange is a distinguished CPA and Attorney passionate about helping families navigate the complexities of financial planning, especially when caring for a child with a disability. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by these families, Lange is committed to providing practical, compassionate guidance through his book "Retire Secure."

