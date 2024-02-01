Thursday, February 1

Free community college bill advances through House committee

All students in Washington high schools could soon be eligible for a free 13th year of school. House Bill 2309 would establish the “Washington 13 Free Guarantee,” providing students with up to 45 credits of community or technical college tuition-free. The guarantee would apply to students regardless of income. On Tuesday, lawmakers passed the bill out of the House committee on post-secondary education with bipartisan support. Continue reading at The Herald. (Ryan Berry)

Washington teens advocate for Narcan in every school

A group of Lake Washington High School seniors say it’s time to put opioid overdose medications like Narcan in every school to protect students amid the growing opioid epidemic. Senate Bill 5804 would put the life-saving opioid reversal medication naloxone in all Washington K-12 public schools, charter schools, and state-tribal education compact schools. The medication is currently available only in high schools in districts with 2,000 or more students. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Sophia Lymberis, Matt Rourke)

Rep. Julio Cortes: After young people leave treatment, let’s give them a safe place to go

Across our state and nation, we have a behavioral health crisis intersecting with a homelessness crisis. The epicenter of this crisis is on our local streets and in our schools. Whether in our urban or rural communities, our 5-year-olds know what the blue tarps are for and our teenagers understand the peril and availability of fentanyl. Substitute House Bill 1929, sponsored by state Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett, among others, and created by NorthStar Advocates, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing and ending youth homelessness, proposes providing interim housing for young people immediately upon discharge. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Getty Images)

Auburn Reporter

What are the priorities for South King County legislators? (Taylor, Reeves, Wilson, Entenman, Stearns, Kauffman)

Bainbridge Island Review

Rep. Nance works to fix state ferry system (Nance)

Bellingham Herald

Study: Bellingham’s median rent increased by 16.8% last year. How does that compare to the nation?

Capital Press

Washington Senate panel passes bill forcing citizens to vote (Hunt)

Washington OT law helped kill farm, legislative committee told (Keiser)

Washington Fish and Wildlife director ‘hate’ Inslee’s wolf order

Columbian

Washington pays $9.9 million to woman who got terminal cancer in prison

Renter sues BNSF Railway over July Tunnel Five Fire, says home, belongings destroyed in blaze

The Daily News

Comment: Thumbs up to public EV chargers, thumbs down to collision in Kelso

Everett Herald

Lynnwood pays $550K fine over air quality violations

Free suicide education event ‘You Are Not Alone’ to be held in Mukilteo

Comment: Federal forest plan update must also protect people

Comment: What harms kids more: butts and boogers or book bans?

Comment: ‘Fetal personhood’ laws claiming more rights of women

The Inlander

With Idaho and Washington quickly moving through their legislative sessions, here are some of the bills to watch

Journal of the San Juan Islands

Friday Harbor youth support recycling reform in Olympia (Lekanoff, Ramel, Lovelett)

New York Times

Will Lawmakers Really Act to Protect Children Online? Some Say Yes.

Northwest Asian Weekly

WA Lunar New Year legislation moves forward (Thai)

Olympian

Does a world run by AI scare you? WA lawmakers are trying to get on top of the tech explosion (Orwall, Nguyen, Stanford)

Opinion: Some say locking people up before trial holds them accountable. Here’s the truth

Puget Sound Business Journal

Quality-control challenges overshadow Boeing’s strong Q4

Boeing suspends earnings guidance following 737 Max blowout

Seattle Times

BNSF Railway responsible for Tunnel 5 fire, damage, lawsuit says

WA Democrats unsure of next moves on six GOP-backed initiatives (Jinkins, Fitzgibbon)

Kenmore’s canceled affordable housing project draws sharp criticism

WA lawmakers weigh tax breaks for developers turning offices to homes (Trudeau, Chopp)

Opinion: WA leaders ‘absolutely’ committed to saving local journalism

Editorial: Behemoths’ merger is bad for WA grocery shoppers

Spokesman Review

Inslee presents ‘incredibly visionary’ Spokane with award for relaxing land-use restrictions (Reed)

EPA and Washington Department of Ecology to provide free well testing to West Plains residents amid investigation into PFAS contamination

Vancouver Business Journal

Opinion: Proposed bill would pay unemployment benefits to striking workers

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

DOC inmate refuses to attend arraignment for assault charge

Washington Post

Young people, free speech advocates and LGTBQ groups react angrily to online safety legislation

WA State Standard

As plan to cap rent hikes derails in WA Senate, House Democrats may keep pushing (Jinkins, Cleveland, Trudeau)

Take this historic house, please! Lawmakers unsure about acquiring political trailblazer’s home (Tharinger)

Wenatchee World

Appeals court rules in favor of DCYF in negligence lawsuit over Wenatchee Valley child’s death

Whidbey News-Times

Event counts unhoused at one Point in Time

Yakima Herald-Republic

La Casa Hogar plans low-cost citizenship clinic at Perry Tech

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Student attendance on the rise at Washington schools

Sounder stations in Pierce County see funding for improvements

State Representative hopes coming forward about addiction will inspire others to seek help (Lekanoff)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

More counties in Western Washington see deadly fungus outbreak

3 bills pass Washington House that could protect animals, alter makeup sales

Seattle Councilmember joins U.S. leaders in efforts to stop Kia, Hyundai theft crisis

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Highway speed camera pilot program being considered in Olympia (Fey)

Seattle funds refuge hotel stays amidst housing and work permit struggles

1st outbreak of serious, treatment-resistant C. auris fungus confirmed in Seattle

KNKX Public Radio

Cash payments for WA residents? Lawmakers propose trying out basic income program (Kauffman)

KUOW Public Radio

Group homes would replace jail for youth in King County under plan to close detention center

KXLY (ABC)

Inland Northwest snowpack is limping into February

Man dead in South Hill shooting involving nine officers

Spokane honored by Governor Inslee for innovative approach to affordable housing

Cascadia Daily News

Millions slated for wildlife overpass in Skagit County

Crosscut

The Stranger

Bad Apples – SPD Cops Hassle the Homeless, Hit a Parked Car, Dilly-Dally in Response to a Car Prowler