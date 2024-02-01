NEWS RELEASE

Feb. 1, 2024

Emma Williams

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to visit southern border

SHELBY PARK, TX (Feb. 1, 2024) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox will join 14 other governors to tour the southern border and hold a press conference in response to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Governors will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks. Prior to the press conference, the governors will receive a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.

Last week, Gov. Abbott issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself as President Biden refuses to secure the border.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Briefing, press conference

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Shelby Park

220 West Main Street

Eagle Pass, TX 78852

MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED FOR PRESS CONFERENCE. Please RSVP by Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. CT to AbbottPressOffice@gov.texas.gov. RSVPs must include full name, media outlet, and contact information. Absolutely no RSVPs will be accepted after this deadline. Employer-issued media credentials and prior RSVP are required for admittance.

