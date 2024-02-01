Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to visit southern border
Feb. 1, 2024
SHELBY PARK, TX (Feb. 1, 2024) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox will join 14 other governors to tour the southern border and hold a press conference in response to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.
Governors will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks. Prior to the press conference, the governors will receive a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.
Last week, Gov. Abbott issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself as President Biden refuses to secure the border.
Who:
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Idaho Gov. Brad Little
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
What:
Briefing, press conference
When:
Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Shelby Park
220 West Main Street
Eagle Pass, TX 78852
MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED FOR PRESS CONFERENCE. Please RSVP by Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. CT to AbbottPressOffice@gov.texas.gov. RSVPs must include full name, media outlet, and contact information. Absolutely no RSVPs will be accepted after this deadline. Employer-issued media credentials and prior RSVP are required for admittance.
