Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,414 in the last 365 days.

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to visit southern border

NEWS RELEASE

Feb. 1, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to visit southern border 

SHELBY PARK, TX (Feb. 1, 2024) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox will join 14 other governors to tour the southern border and hold a press conference in response to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Governors will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks. Prior to the press conference, the governors will receive a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.

Last week, Gov. Abbott issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself as President Biden refuses to secure the border. 

Who: 

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

What: 

Briefing, press conference

When: 

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: 

Shelby Park

220 West Main Street

Eagle Pass, TX 78852

MEDIA RSVP IS REQUIRED FOR PRESS CONFERENCE. Please RSVP by Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. CT to AbbottPressOffice@gov.texas.gov. RSVPs must include full name, media outlet, and contact information. Absolutely no RSVPs will be accepted after this deadline. Employer-issued media credentials and prior RSVP are required for admittance.

###

You just read:

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox to visit southern border

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more