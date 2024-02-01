Oppsense Solidifies Strategic Partnership with Cyabra to Safeguard Canadian Banking Industry Against Disinformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Oppsense Inc., a Toronto-based company offering services for international companies to expand their business to Canada, has announced a new partnership agreement with Cyabra, a cutting-edge provider of advanced disinformation detection solutions. This partnership aims to fortify the defences of the Canadian banking industry by providing real-time early warning indicators to protect integration and reputation proactively.
In an era where cybersecurity threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, the banking industry faces unique challenges in safeguarding its integrity and customer trust. Oppsense recognizes the need for proactive measures and has joined forces with Cyabra to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the Canadian banking sector.
The key benefits of this partnership will empower Canadian banks with real-time early warning indicators. This capability allows financial institutions to identify and address potential threats before they escalate, ensuring a swift and effective response to emerging risks.
Cyabra's state-of-the-art technology enables the detection of coordinated bot campaigns targeting the banking sector. By leveraging advanced algorithms, the solution identifies and neutralizes disinformation campaigns, preventing reputational damage and financial loss. By staying ahead of potential threats, financial institutions can minimize the impact of disinformation and protect their brand integrity.
Bulent Onen, Managing Partner at Oppsense Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with Cyabra to bring a new level of security to the Canadian banking industry. The combination of Oppsense's expertise in Canada and Cyabra's cutting-edge disinformation detection technology will provide banks with unparalleled protection against evolving threats."
Emmanuel Heymann, SVP of Revenue at Cyabra, stated: "Whether aimed at employees, physical locations, senior executives, or a bank's reputation, Cyabra is seeing exponential growth in attacks on financial institutions originating from social media and online networks. We are looking forward to working with the industry to stay ahead of threats by exposing malicious actors, bot networks, and GenAI content."
Oppsense and Cyabra are committed to supporting the Canadian banking industry in maintaining a secure and trustworthy environment for customers. This strategic partnership underscores their dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.
About Oppsense Inc.
Oppsense Inc. is a Canadian company catalyzing the growth of startups, corporates and organizations through business opportunities in the Canadian market. Oppsense Inc. connects businesses with decision-makers in the public and private sectors through its network while acting as its exclusive partner.
For more information about Oppsense Inc. please visit: https://oppsense.com/
About Cyabra
Cyabra uncovers threats and provides actionable insights & real-time alerts. Through its proprietary AI technology, Cyabra exposes malicious actors, disinformation, bot networks, and GenAI text and images. The company’s platform provides organizations and the public sector with actionable insights to counter everything from election interference to brand reputation attacks and impersonations
For more information about Cyabra please visit: https://cyabra.com/
A. Rose Onen
In an era where cybersecurity threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, the banking industry faces unique challenges in safeguarding its integrity and customer trust. Oppsense recognizes the need for proactive measures and has joined forces with Cyabra to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the Canadian banking sector.
The key benefits of this partnership will empower Canadian banks with real-time early warning indicators. This capability allows financial institutions to identify and address potential threats before they escalate, ensuring a swift and effective response to emerging risks.
Cyabra's state-of-the-art technology enables the detection of coordinated bot campaigns targeting the banking sector. By leveraging advanced algorithms, the solution identifies and neutralizes disinformation campaigns, preventing reputational damage and financial loss. By staying ahead of potential threats, financial institutions can minimize the impact of disinformation and protect their brand integrity.
Bulent Onen, Managing Partner at Oppsense Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to partner with Cyabra to bring a new level of security to the Canadian banking industry. The combination of Oppsense's expertise in Canada and Cyabra's cutting-edge disinformation detection technology will provide banks with unparalleled protection against evolving threats."
Emmanuel Heymann, SVP of Revenue at Cyabra, stated: "Whether aimed at employees, physical locations, senior executives, or a bank's reputation, Cyabra is seeing exponential growth in attacks on financial institutions originating from social media and online networks. We are looking forward to working with the industry to stay ahead of threats by exposing malicious actors, bot networks, and GenAI content."
Oppsense and Cyabra are committed to supporting the Canadian banking industry in maintaining a secure and trustworthy environment for customers. This strategic partnership underscores their dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.
About Oppsense Inc.
Oppsense Inc. is a Canadian company catalyzing the growth of startups, corporates and organizations through business opportunities in the Canadian market. Oppsense Inc. connects businesses with decision-makers in the public and private sectors through its network while acting as its exclusive partner.
For more information about Oppsense Inc. please visit: https://oppsense.com/
About Cyabra
Cyabra uncovers threats and provides actionable insights & real-time alerts. Through its proprietary AI technology, Cyabra exposes malicious actors, disinformation, bot networks, and GenAI text and images. The company’s platform provides organizations and the public sector with actionable insights to counter everything from election interference to brand reputation attacks and impersonations
For more information about Cyabra please visit: https://cyabra.com/
A. Rose Onen
Oppsense Inc.
+1 647-492-6792
hello@oppsense.com