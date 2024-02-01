Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures February 1-7, 2024

BEDFORD COUNTY I-24

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime Shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system. MM 96

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime Shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system. MM 82-47 and 83-60

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway marker replacement.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

· Nightly, 8:00 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Nightly, 8pm – 5am: Alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N), and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for parapet and overhang demo on I65 interchange.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for barrier rail installation and bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times. MM 150

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Nightly, 8pm – 5am: Alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs and parapet/overhang demo on I40 interchange.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8pm – 5am: There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

· 2/4, 4 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions at MM 120 for utility relocations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Nightly, excluding Sunday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for moving barrier rail and bridge texture coating.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime Shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system at MM 646 – 47 AND 58-60

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime Shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system at MM 6-7 and MM 28-29

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB) (LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for survey and clearing and grubbing operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road (LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

· Daily & Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41 (U.S. 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (L.M. 18.35) to Menzler Road (L.M. 20.43) in Nashville.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette Street from 4th Street to Fesslers Avenue for relocating utilities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for grade work and storm drain installation.

· 9a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for gradework and storm drain installation and roadway markers Replacement.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

· Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek (L.M. 1.53).

· Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

· continuously, Old Jefferson Pike will be closed with its intersection with SR-266 for utility installation. A signed detour will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on S.R. 109 at the I-40 ramps (L.M. 4.02)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for temporary paint restriping.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Sidewalk Improvements along SR24 Phase II (Local Program)

· Daily, 9AM – 3PM, There will be lane closures from SR171 to Park Glenn Dr for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

The grading, drainage, construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 from north of Lovers Lane (L.M. 8.71) to US 70 (SR 26) (L.M. 10.50)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures near McGregor St for paving operations and the installation of traffic control lane shifts.

WILSON COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and signals on SR 109 at the I-40 ramps.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic lane closures and flagging operations for construction activities.

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE WORK

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

· 2/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., WB lane closure for milling and paving, Lanes 3 and 4 will be shut down.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Milling and Paving

· 2/7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., NB Inside shoulder and lane 1 closed for resurfacing.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge Inspection

· 2/3, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.MM 85-87, NB lane 3 and shoulder closure

· 2/4, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. MM 85-87, SB lane 3 and shoulder closure