West TN Lane Closures January 31-February 7, 2024

There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

BENTON COUNTY - Wednesday, January 31 and Thursday, February 1, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 132.0-MM 137.0 bridge over the TN River for bridge inspection activities. Work will begin in the westbound direction.

FAYETTE COUNTY - Wednesday, January 31, 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: There will be a lane closure on

I-40 east and westbound between MM 27.2 and MM 43.11 for patching potholes.

FAYETTE COUNTY - Thursday, February 1, 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 33.4, for bridge deck repair. One lane and the shoulder will be closed.

NON TDOT WORK



LOOK AHEAD:

Thursday, February 8, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be a temporary lane closure in Benton County on I-40 westbound MM-130.0 near Holladay for diesel cleanup/soil remediation.

District 47 - West TN – Northern



CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 22BP): There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures for the resurfacing on US 70A (SR 22BP) from SR 22 (Lexington Street) to SR 22 (Paris Street). Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 77); There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures for the resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from SR 22 to near SR 364. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Barker Road is permanently closed at the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &



LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): The paving of I-69 Proposed from US 51 (SR 3) to 0.2 miles south of US 45W (SR 5).



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



REGION IV (Fayette, Madison, and Shelby Counties): There will daytime shoulder work for the installation of new cable barrier rail on I 40, I 55, I 269, SR 385, and SR 300.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.

The intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) from Wilson Rd. to near Industrial/Viar Rd.:



The resurfacing and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 51 (SR 3) from Wilson Road to Industrial/Viar Road will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8:



NIGHTLY, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I-40 east and westbound near LM 10.8 for the texture coating of concrete barrier wall. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd)

NIGHTLY, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. near the intersection of Ketchum Rd. for storm drainage installation activities.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/3rd Street



Wednesday, January 31 through Wednesday, February 7, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: A bridge repair project will result in a NIGHTLY closure of the right lane on I-55 southbound at Exit 7 US-61 (SR 14, 3rd Street) and the entrance ramp from US-61 southbound to I-55 southbound.

LOOK AHEAD:



Friday, February 9, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, February 12, 6:00 a.m.:

I-55 SOUTHBOUND will be closed at Mallory Avenue with detour provided for the repair of the Third Street Bridge over I-55.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump:



Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. Activities include repair work on the I-55 bridge and removal of overhead sign structures. All work is weather-dependent with a backup date of the next weekend.



Saturday, February 3, 5:00 a.m. through Monday, February 5, 6:00 a.m.:

- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

- I-55 SB ramp will be closed.

Crump Boulevard WB will be closed** A detour will be posted.

TRAFFIC PATTERN



Beginning Tuesday, November 28

I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project. I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use and the outside lane will remain closed to the west end of the I-55 Bridge. Wisconsin Avenue IS opened. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive IS closed. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB IS closed. Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina. Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) at the intersection of Brookfield Avenue (L.M. 7.93):

Until Sunday, June 30, 2024: The left lane will be closed along eastbound SR 57 (Poplar Avenue) between Cresthaven Road and Brookfield Road for Phase 2 construction. At least one eastbound lane will always remain open.

SHELBY COUNTY, Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I-240



MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing Shady Grove Rd. over I-240 in East Memphis until August 30th to begin bridge repairs.

Friday, February 2, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, February 5, 6:00 a.m.: I-240S from near Exit 18: Walnut Grove Rd. to near Exit 15: Poplar Ave. will be reduced to two lanes for the repair of the Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I-240.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue:



There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK



SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River:

There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR 177 (Germantown Rd.).

