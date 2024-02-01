Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,410 in the last 365 days.

About the telephone conversation of the heads of Foreing ministries of Turkmenistan and Türkiye

01 February 2024

78

About the telephone conversation of the heads of Foreing ministries of Turkmenistan and Türkiye

On February 1, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, during which an exchange of views took place on a number of topical issues of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation.

The parties discussed the progress of implementation of bilateral agreements reached at the highest state level, and also considered the possibilities of further increasing the potential of mutual partnership in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres.

The heads of Foreign ministries agreed to maintain regular contacts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

You just read:

About the telephone conversation of the heads of Foreing ministries of Turkmenistan and Türkiye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more