Data Visualization and Use Network: FREE Training Opportunity

The Education Innovation Network (EIN) on Data Visualization and Use is launching its fourth and final cohort in March! We’re looking for a group of dedicated, data-driven ESU and school/district staff to join a Network of colleagues to learn and develop your data skill sets together! As a new member, you will participate in 6 FREE data learning sessions on topics ranging from data analysis to data tools to data storytelling. For more information:

Apply here by February 9, 2024!