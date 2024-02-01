Submit Release
The Secretariat welcomes the successful launch of the day-ahead market in Kosovo*

On 31 January 2024, the Albanian Power Exchange (ALPEX) held its first day - ahead auction for electricity delivery in Kosovo*.  This marks the inauguration of the day-ahead market in Kosovo* and initiates the Albania-Kosovo* day ahead market coupling, the first of its kind in the Energy Community.

ALPEX, established as a joint venture company in October 2020, is owned by the transmission system operators of Albania (OST) and Kosovo* (KOSTT). In July 2023, it was appointed as the nominated electricity market operator (NEMO) for both Kosovo* and Albania. The launch of the day-ahead market in Kosovo* provides a transparent price signal for investments in renewable energy. While its liquidity remains a challenge in the short-term, the national regulatory authority of Kosovo* (ERO), estimates that more than 1000 GWh annually (around 15% of Kosovo* total electricity consumption) can be traded on the day-ahead market operated by ALPEX. This will require further regulatory incentives and intervention.

This crucial step forward for Kosovo*, Albania and the entire region underlines importance of full transposition and implementation of the Electricity Integration Package adopted in the Energy Community. Further integration of the Energy Community Contracting Parties into the Single Day-Ahead Coupling (SDAC) and Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) hinges on this process.

