Mercedes Dominican Hair Salon: Celebrating a Milestone with the Best of Georgia Award 2023
MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercedes Dominican Hair Salon, a revered establishment in Georgia's vibrant beauty industry, is proud to announce its recent achievement: winning the prestigious Best of Georgia Award 2023. This honor, bestowed annually, is more than an accolade; it's a testament to the salon's unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and community involvement.
Founded and led by the visionary Mercedes Gomez, Mercedes Dominican Hair Salon has become a key pillar in the local community. Known for its exceptional range of hair care services, from trendy cuts to advanced treatments, the salon has consistently set the bar high for excellence in the beauty sector.
Their ultimate aspiration is to provide customers with an exceptional and deserving experience. From their first step inside, customers are greeted with warmth and friendliness by their dedicated team, who are passionate about delivering the finest salon experience. They take pride in maintaining a clean, warm, and soothing environment, ensuring every visit caters to all your beauty desires.
Mercedes Dominican uses only top-of-the-line products. The range of services includes wash blow outs and haircuts, color services like root touch-ups, full cover color, and full highlights. They offer relaxers including virgin hair relaxers and smoothing keratin treatments plus hair extensions, and facial waxing.
This year's Best of Georgia Awards, which spotlights standout local businesses, recognized Mercedes Dominican Hair Salon for its remarkable influence on its clients, awarding it based on customer votes. This method of selection highlights the deep-rooted connection and trust the salon has fostered with its clientele. "Our clients are our biggest advocates," states Gomez. "Their support and votes reflect not just on our services but on the strong relationship we've built with each one of them."
Reflecting on the salon's journey, Gomez remarks, "Winning the Best of Georgia Award symbolizes the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. It's a celebration of the strong community bonds we've nurtured over the years."
As Mercedes Dominican Hair Salon continues to provide top-tier services to its community, the Best of Georgia Award will remain a symbol of the salon's dedication to exceptional service and customer care. This award is more than just a recognition for a business; it's a celebration of a community's appreciation and acknowledgement of a service that has become an essential part of their lives.
Location: 228 Powers Ferry Road SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Mercedes Dominican Hair Salon
Location: 228 Powers Ferry Road SE
Marietta, GA 30067
+1 678-383-6419
