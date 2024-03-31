Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC Celebrates Winning the 2023 Best of Georgia Award
WARNER ROBINS , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, March 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC, a distinguished law firm based in Warner Robins, Georgia, is proud to announce their recent accolade - the 2023 Best of Georgia Award. This prestigious award, voted on by customers, recognizes the firm's unwavering dedication to superior client service and legal expertise throughout middle Georgia and the broader United States.
Founded by Brittany E. Bennett, a seasoned attorney with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of business ownership and legal challenges, Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC has established itself as a trusted leader in the legal community. The firm offers an extensive range of services, including handling business disputes, divorces, premises liability, administrative law hearings, employment issues, franchise law, contract disputes, and ADA compliance matters.
"At Bennett Law & Mediation Services, we're committed to a client-first approach. We believe in not only addressing legal challenges but also proactively safeguarding our clients' interests," said Brittany E. Bennett, founder of Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC. "This award is a reflection of our dedication to excellence and the trust our clients place in us."
The firm's client-centric philosophy is evident in its commitment to understanding and anticipating the needs of its clients. This approach extends beyond traditional legal services, as the firm also offers mediation services, emphasizing the importance of resolving disputes through amicable solutions where possible. They focus on turning challenges into triumphs!
The team's expertise is broad and deep, with Brittany E. Bennett bringing a unique blend of business management experience and legal acumen to the table. Andrew T. Bennett, a partner at the firm, has an extensive background in business management and family law, further strengthening the firm’s diverse capabilities. His expertise includes family law, military family law, military divorce, federal civil service divorce, and general business litigation. Bennett Law continues to grow, as they recently added a new Associate - William “Riley” Glover who is sure to continue the firm’s excellence under the existing leadership.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Best of Georgia Award, especially as it is based on the votes of our clients," said Andrew T. Bennett. "This recognition reinforces our mission to provide exceptional legal services and underscores the strong relationships we have built within our community."
As Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC continues to serve a diverse clientele with various legal needs, this award solidifies their status as a leading law firm in Georgia, renowned for their excellence and dedication to client satisfaction. “Dedicated to Your Business, Committed to Your Family,” is a motto they live by.
For more information, Click Here.
Location: 333 Margie Drive
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC
Founded by Brittany E. Bennett, a seasoned attorney with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of business ownership and legal challenges, Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC has established itself as a trusted leader in the legal community. The firm offers an extensive range of services, including handling business disputes, divorces, premises liability, administrative law hearings, employment issues, franchise law, contract disputes, and ADA compliance matters.
"At Bennett Law & Mediation Services, we're committed to a client-first approach. We believe in not only addressing legal challenges but also proactively safeguarding our clients' interests," said Brittany E. Bennett, founder of Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC. "This award is a reflection of our dedication to excellence and the trust our clients place in us."
The firm's client-centric philosophy is evident in its commitment to understanding and anticipating the needs of its clients. This approach extends beyond traditional legal services, as the firm also offers mediation services, emphasizing the importance of resolving disputes through amicable solutions where possible. They focus on turning challenges into triumphs!
The team's expertise is broad and deep, with Brittany E. Bennett bringing a unique blend of business management experience and legal acumen to the table. Andrew T. Bennett, a partner at the firm, has an extensive background in business management and family law, further strengthening the firm’s diverse capabilities. His expertise includes family law, military family law, military divorce, federal civil service divorce, and general business litigation. Bennett Law continues to grow, as they recently added a new Associate - William “Riley” Glover who is sure to continue the firm’s excellence under the existing leadership.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Best of Georgia Award, especially as it is based on the votes of our clients," said Andrew T. Bennett. "This recognition reinforces our mission to provide exceptional legal services and underscores the strong relationships we have built within our community."
As Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC continues to serve a diverse clientele with various legal needs, this award solidifies their status as a leading law firm in Georgia, renowned for their excellence and dedication to client satisfaction. “Dedicated to Your Business, Committed to Your Family,” is a motto they live by.
For more information, Click Here.
Location: 333 Margie Drive
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC
Bennett Law & Mediation Services LLC
+1 478-328-8316
email us here