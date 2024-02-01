Exciting Enhancements at Malamala Beach Club

In the heart of the Pacific, where the sun kisses the ocean and the sands whisper tales of relaxation, Malamala Beach Club, a jewel in the South Sea Cruises’ crown, is embarking on a transformative journey. Renowned for its pristine beauty and unparalleled service, the club elevates its luxury offerings with significant upgrades and expansions. As part of this transformative journey, the club will be temporarily closed from the 1st to the 29th of February 2024, setting the stage for a grand reveal of its new features.

Welcoming a New Era with the Second Pool

The centrepiece of these enhancements is the addition of a second, spectacular infinity-edged pool. This architectural marvel, positioned at the Venue, is more than just a pool; it’s a statement – a serene oasis ideal for weddings, conferences, and exclusive events for up to 80 guests. This area will transform into an adults-only retreat on days not reserved for private functions, promising tranquillity and exclusivity.

Artist render of the pool off the front of The Venue

Doubling the Delight with More Beachside Cabanas

Responding to the high demand for its coveted Beachside Cabanas, the club adds six more, bringing the total to 12. These new additions, some positioned beachfront and others elevated above the foliage, offer breathtaking views and come with the luxury of private butler service. Guests can unwind in their secluded space, enjoying unparalleled views and attentive service.

Beachside Cabana

Introducing the Grand Deluxe Cabanas

The new Grand Deluxe Cabanas are ideal for larger groups or special celebrations. Accommodating up to 20 guests, these cabanas feature multi-layered decks with diverse seating arrangements, catering to every preference. The revision of the Grand Beachside Cabana to accommodate 3-12 guests ensures a more intimate and flexible space for smaller groups.

Artist render of the Grand Deluxe Cabana

Expanding the Blissful Massage Experience

Building on the popularity of The Massage at Malamala Beach Club, the club is expanding this area to accommodate more guests. These enhancements will allow more visitors to indulge in rejuvenating treatments while maintaining the serene beachfront ambience that makes each massage a magical experience.

The Massage

These enhancements, set to be unveiled after the club’s temporary closure in February 2024, symbolize a commitment to offering an unmatched island experience. The fusion of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty is poised to reach new heights, promising guests an even more extraordinary escape in the Pacific.