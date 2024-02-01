2024 January - Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar
We bring you insights into the top 10 thriving industries and job functions currently setting the pace in Myanmar on JobNet.com.mm in this first month of 2024.YANGON, MYANMAR (BURMA), February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we step into the new year, being well-informed about the latest hiring trends is crucial for businesses aiming to thrive. We bring you insights into the top 10 thriving industries and job functions currently setting the pace on JobNet.com.mm in this first month of 2024. Stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions as you navigate the evolving talent market in Myanmar. You can also read the full article here.
In January 2024, the job market in Myanmar showcases several notable trends based on the top 10 industries with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm. Here are the rankings in the order of most jobs posted:
1) Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance
2) Trading/Distribution/Import/Export
3) FMCG
4) Education/Training
5) Manufacturing
6) Telecommunications
7) Retail/Wholesale
8) Food and Beverage/Catering
9) Construction/Building/Architecture
10) IT/Computer
The list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm for January 2024. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest
1) Sales, Business Development
2) IT Hardware, Software
3) Finance, Accounting, Audit
4) Marketing, Media, Creative
5) Engineering, Technical, HSE
6) HR, Training and Recruitment
7) Administrative
8) Customer Service, Support
9) Project, Operations Management
10) Education, Teaching, Childcare
