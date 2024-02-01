Zakipoint Health Inc. Secures Investment from Industry Veterans of the Self-Funded Employer Space

Accelerating Growth: Strategic Investment Fuels Zakipoint Health Inc.'s Leadership in Data and AI-driven Member Engagement for Self-Funded Employers

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zakipoint Health Inc., a cutting-edge AI technology company with a mission to bring price transparency, direction, and personalization to healthcare consumers, is proud to announce the successful completion of a funding round by Ansley Capital and several industry veterans. This strategic investment will propel zakipoint Health Inc. towards achieving its ambitious goals and solidifying its position as a leader in delivering data and AI-driven proactive member engagement tools to the self-funded employer market.

zakipoint Health has garnered attention for its innovative approach of providing an end-to-end platform for identifying predictive risks and cost drivers, driving actions at the member level, a digital front door tool for member engagement, and a reporting tool to empower self-funded employers, third-party administrators, payors, benefits, and consultants.

zakipoint Health has established strategic partnerships with leading healthcare entities such as Valenz Health, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, Ebix Health, and Eldorado. Through these collaborations, companies have successfully mitigated their healthcare risks by 20% and realized a 3% reduction in healthcare expenditure.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of zakipoint Health expressed gratitude for the support from Ansley Capital and other industry leaders. Spike Dietrich and Russ Burks from Ansley Capital recognize the immense potential of zakipoint Health’s disruptive solutions and are enthusiastic about the collaboration. As part of the investment, Russ took a seat on the Company’s board of directors, and Spike chairs its commercial advisory board.